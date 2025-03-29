Swiss National Bank Has $1.33 Million Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in V2X were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $49.51 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

