Swiss National Bank Has $1.60 Million Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,383 shares of company stock valued at $696,607. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

