Swiss National Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 356,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

