Swiss National Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.