Swiss National Bank Has $1.93 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

