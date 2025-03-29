Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $4.68 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.52.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

