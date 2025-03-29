Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $194,334.80. This represents a 16.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,414 shares of company stock worth $456,699 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

