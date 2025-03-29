Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,500 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 85.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $539,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 3.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

