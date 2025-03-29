Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 209.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 184,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

