Swiss National Bank Sells 9,300 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,008,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 636,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 336,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

