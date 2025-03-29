Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $636.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

