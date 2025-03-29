Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

