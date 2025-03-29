Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of TLN opened at $197.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $2,624,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $141,363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

