Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,012 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $18.67 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

