Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,112 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,478,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 418.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,015 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $37,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,263,578.75. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,135. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $70.49 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

