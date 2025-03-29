Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,018 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 254.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $33.21 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.