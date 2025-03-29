Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 792 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DNOW were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DNOW by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DNOW by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $17.06 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

