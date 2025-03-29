Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,721,000 after purchasing an additional 505,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $53.86 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.