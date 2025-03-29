Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 603.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.