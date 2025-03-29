Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,796 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $54,189,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $8,155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 177,430 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.9 %

LNC opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

