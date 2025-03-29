Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 76,729 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.48 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

