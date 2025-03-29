Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

