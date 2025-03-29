Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 65,860 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,289 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.