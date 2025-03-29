Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of HCI Group worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HCI Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 167.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of HCI opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. Research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

