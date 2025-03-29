Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,267.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

