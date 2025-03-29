Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

