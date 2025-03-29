Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $19,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 514,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

ONB stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

