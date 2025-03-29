Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $329,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About National HealthCare



National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

