Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

