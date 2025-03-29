Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.53 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.90 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

