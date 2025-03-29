Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.55 Million Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,285,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

