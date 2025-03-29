Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.56 Million Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 446.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Gannett worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 932,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 45,546 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Down 3.8 %

GCI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $434.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.09 million.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

