Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.19 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average is $252.11. WD-40 has a one year low of $211.03 and a one year high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

