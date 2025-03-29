Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.50 Million in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,284,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 489,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,830 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 5,451.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 348.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $600.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

