Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of REV Group worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after buying an additional 2,504,568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in REV Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

