Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,075 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after buying an additional 129,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $2,358,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 751,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,894,395 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $29.11 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

