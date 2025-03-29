Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,349 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $26,593,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 962,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 874,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 33.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562,467 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

