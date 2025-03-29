Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,349 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $26,593,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 962,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 874,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 33.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562,467 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLB
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
COLB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.