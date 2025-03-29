Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,112 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

UFPT opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.15. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $366.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

