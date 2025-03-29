Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,872 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBU opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

