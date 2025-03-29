Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,938 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $5,761,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 113,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.