Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 69,891 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

SXC opened at $9.12 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $768.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

