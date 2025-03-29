Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

