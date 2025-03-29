Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TaskUs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

