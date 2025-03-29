Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE YETI opened at $33.10 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

