Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,242 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rambus were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rambus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rambus by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Rambus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 3.1 %

Rambus stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,433.84. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,952 shares of company stock worth $4,992,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

