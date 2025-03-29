Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,010 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

