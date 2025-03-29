Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,254 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IBCP opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

