Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,630 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 783.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $3,362,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

