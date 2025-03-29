Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 774 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in 1st Source by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

