Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.22 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.13. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

